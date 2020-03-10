Jimmy Eat World to launch ‘Criminal Energy’ tour in August, schedule includes Salt Lake City on Sept. 1

March 10 (UPI) — Rock band Jimmy Eat World is going on tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Monday on Instagram for Criminal Energy, a new North American tour featuring The Front Bottoms, Turnover and The Joyce Manor Band.

“As promised, we have news for you today! Excited to announce the Criminal Energy Tour with @TheFrontBottoms!!” the post reads.

The tour begins Aug. 6 in Atlanta, Ga., and ends Sept. 5 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Criminal Energy tour is named after Jimmy Eat World’s single of the same name. The song appears on the band’s 10th studio album, Surviving, released in October. The album also features the singles “All the Way (Stay),” “Love Never” and “555.”

Earlier this month, Jimmy Eat World canceled its tour of Asia amid concerns about coronavirus.

Here’s the full list of dates for the Criminal Energy tour: