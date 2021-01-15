John Legend, Bruce Springsteen to perform during Biden inauguration special

Jan. 15 (UPI) — John Legend and Bruce Springsteen will perform during Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration TV special.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) said Friday that Legend, Springsteen and the Foo Fighters will give remote performances during the “Celebrating America” special Jan. 20.

In addition, actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments during the event.

“Celebrating America” will begin airing Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS. Tom Hanks will host the special, which is produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

PIC previously announced that Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at the event, with Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and other artists to perform.

“We are excited for these amazing speakers and performers to join our ‘Celebrating America’ primetime program,” PIC tweeted Friday.

The TV special will also feature remarks from Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.