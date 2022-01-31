John Mulaney to host ‘SNL’ for a fifth time Feb. 26

Jan. 31 (UPI) — Comedian John Mulaney has signed on to guest host “Saturday Night Live” for a fifth time on Feb. 26 when the show returns after a three-week break because of the Winter Olympics.

“And just like that…” Mulaney, 39, tweeted the show’s announcement of his return.

Indie rock band LCD Soundsystem will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

Mulaney recently welcomed his first child, a son named Malcolm, with his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn after going to rehab for substance abuse issues and divorcing Annamarie Tendler, his wife of seven years.

Other celebrities who have guest hosted SNL five times include Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd.