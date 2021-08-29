John Stamos shares photo from hospital bed

Aug. 28 (UPI) — “Full House” alum John Stamos posted on Instagram a photo of himself wearing a cap, face mask and gown while sitting up in a hospital bed.

He also shared a snapshot of his hand.

“Damn you #Triggerfinger ! I went in for a quick elective procedure – In and out! Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me. I’ll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes,” Stamos, 58, captioned Friday’s pictures.

Although primarily known for his acting work, Stamos is also a drummer who occasionally plays with the Beach Boys.

Trigger finger is a condition in which a finger gets stuck in a bent position and can’t be extended again.

People.com said Stamos and his representatives have not responded to its request for a comment regarding his treatment.