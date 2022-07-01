Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ trailer

June 29 (UPI) — The first official trailer of the Julia Roberts, George Clooney romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” is out.

Universal Pictures released the rom-com trailer Wednesday showing Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple scheming together in Bali to stop their lovestruck daughter from repeating their mistake 25 years earlier when they married impulsively.

“Ticket to Paradise” is not the first time Roberts and Clooney have teamed up. The Oscar-winning duo has also starred together in “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Money Monster.”

Ol Parker of “Mamma Mia!” and “Here We Go Again” directed, based off of a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski.

“Ticket to Paradise,” which also stars Billie Lourd, will be released in theaters Oct. 21. The Working Title film will stream on Peacock 45 days later.