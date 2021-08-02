‘Jungle Cruise’ tops North American box office with $34M

Aug. 2 (UPI) — The Dwayne Johnson–Emily Blunt adventure, “Jungle Cruise,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Green Knight” with $6.8 million, followed by “Old” at No. 3 with $6.7 million, “Black Widow” at No. 4 with $6.4 million and “Stillwater” at No. 5 with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at No. 6 with $4.3 million, “Snake Eyes” at No. 7 with $4 million, “F9” at No. 8 with $2.7 million, “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” at No. 9 with $2.2 million and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

Many of the films, including “Jungle Cruise,” are also available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms as a means to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend’s theatrical Top 10 grossed a total of about $73 million in the United States and Canada, while last week’s Top 10 scored about $67 million when “Old” was No. 1.