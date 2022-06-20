‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

June 19 (UPI) — The dinosaur epic, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $58.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Lightyear” with $51 million, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 3 with $51 million, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at No. 4 with $4.2 million and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” at No. 5 with $1.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Bad Guys” at No. 6 with $980,000, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at No. 7 with $960,000, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” at No. 8 with $830,000, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” at No. 9 with $228,000 and “Brian and Charles” at No. 10 with $198,000.

The Top 10 movies this weekend earned a total of about $162.2 million at the box office, compared with last weekend’s take of about $212.4 million, including $143.4 for “Jurassic World: Dominion.”