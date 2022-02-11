‘Jurassic World Dominion’ trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant

Feb. 11 (UPI) — Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film “Jurassic World Dominion.”

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi adventure film Thursday featuring Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant.

The preview shows Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) recruit Grant (Neill), a renowned paleontologist and her former mentor, to help solve the “ecological disaster” of humans living alongside dinosaurs.

Neill and Dern first played Grant and Sattler in “Jurassic Park” (1993) and reprised their roles in “Jurassic Park III” (2003).

“Jurassic World Dominion” also stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

The film takes place a few years after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which ended with genetically engineered dinosaurs being loosed in the world.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is the third and final film in the “Jurassic World” film series, following “Jurassic World” (2015) and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018).

The movie is written by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael and directed by Trevorrow.

“Jurassic World Dominion” opens in theaters June 10.