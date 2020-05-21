Kandi Burruss wins Season 3 of ‘Masked Singer’

May 21 (UPI) — Recording artist and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, disguised as Night Angel, won Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” on Fox Wednesday night.

She beat out her fellow finalists Frog — rapper/actor Bow Wow — and Turtle — singer/actor Jesse McCartney — for the honor.

Previous stars who were voted off the show this season include Barry Zito, Jackie Evancho, Hunter Hayes, Bret Michaels, Jordyn Woods, Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Nick Cannon hosted the singing competition.

The judges’ panel was comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

“You can’t Xscape the truth @Kandi, you STILL GOT IT & NEVER LOST IT!! Our first woman to win the golden mask and couldn’t go to a more deserving person. Love you KANDI!!” Thicke tweeted after the last episode aired.

The winners of the first two seasons were rapper T-Pain and entertainer Wayne Brady.

“#NightAngelMask is officially @kandi Congrats to you for taking home the Golden Mask!! You are so incredible #TheMaskedSinger,” Scherzinger wrote in her own post.