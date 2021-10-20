Katie Couric has ‘no relationship’ with Matt Lauer after scandal

Oct. 19 (UPI) — Katie Couric says she has “no relationship” with Matt Lauer in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

The 64-year-old journalist and television personality discussed Lauer, her former “Today” co-host, during an appearance on the show Tuesday.

Couric and Lauer co-hosted Today together for 15 years. Couric left the show in 2006, while Lauer was fired in November 2017 following allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior” in the workplace.

On “Today,” Couric was asked where she stands with Lauer today.

“We have no relationship,” she said.

Couric called the accusations against Lauer “disturbing” and “disgusting.”

“As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing,” Couric said. “It was really devastating, but also disgusting.”

“I think what I realized is that there was a side of Matt I never really knew, and I tried to understand why he behaved the way he did, and why he was so reckless and callous, and honestly abusive to other women,” she added.