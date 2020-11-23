Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy’ after death of Alex Trebek

LOS ANGELES, California, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ken Jennings, the “Jeopardy” contestant who rose to fame in 2004 with a 74-game win streak, has been named as the first interim guest host of the show after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Jennings still holds an all-time record for highest winnings in regular-season play with $2.52 million in earnings on the quiz show.