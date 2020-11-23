Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy’ after death of Alex Trebek

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Ken Jennings (right) will step in as a temporary host of "Jeopardy" after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Photo: Ken Jennings Facebook page

Jennings, a Washington state native and resident, gained many Utah fans due to local ties. He graduated from Brigham Young University after completing a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While at BYU Jennings, a longtime trivia buff, played on the school’s quiz bowl team for three and a half years.

Trebek, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8. The last episode he taped is set to run on Christmas.

Sony and “Jeopardy!” announced Jennings as a temporary host on Monday.

“We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the ‘Jeopardy!’ family — starting with Ken Jennings,” a tweet says. “Additional guest hosts to be announced.”

Shortly after that tweet went out, Jennings tweeted as well:

“There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping ‘Jeopardy!’ out in January,” his tweet says.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here