Killer Mike arrested at Grammys after winning 3 awards

Feb. 5 (UPI) — Musician Michael Render, better known by his stage name Killer Mike, was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday following an alleged altercation backstage at the Grammys, where he won three awards.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Sunday night that Render was in the process of being released after he was booked for misdemeanor battery.

“On Sunday, Feb. 4th, just after 4 p.m., a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” it said.

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.”

The LAPD later identified the suspect as 48-year-old Render.

The incident happened at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena before the start of the 66th annual Grammy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reported that Render was seen in handcuffs being escorted to a security room in the facility.

The arrest came as Render won Best Rap Album for Michael and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers” at the award show.