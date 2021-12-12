Kim Kardashian files to be legally single, ditch last name of ‘West’

Dec. 11 (UPI) — Reality TV star Kim Kardashian — who has been married to rapper Kanye West since 2014 — is requesting she be considered legally single.

TMZ cited court documents filed Friday as saying Kardashian has asked a judge to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status.

She also is seeking to drop West as her last name.

The celebrity news website said both parties want joint custody of and are committed to co-parenting their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

E! News said it also independently verified Kardashian is moving forward with the dissolution of her marriage.

The move came hours after West urged Kardashian — from the stage of his concert with Drake on Thursday — to reconcile with him.

“She isn’t surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it,” People.com quoted an unnamed source as saying.

She filed for divorce in February.