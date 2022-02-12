Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert

Feb. 12 (UPI) — Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg Saturday and three other people were injured outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert, reports said.

Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was attending an afterparty at The Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, when a fight broke out around 2:45 a.m., TMZ reported. The shooting was later confirmed by NBC News.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows Kodak Black leaving the restaurant with rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when the fight breaks out. Kodak Black tries to hit someone before multiple gunshots are heard. It was not immediately clear what started the fight.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement noting that the four victims were transported or took themselves to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene and no arrests have been made. Police did not officially identify Kodak Black as one of the victims.

The guest list for the afterparty included Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

It was not immediately known if Bieber or other celebrities were still at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Kodak Black, who has an extensive criminal history, was sentenced to four years in prison on weapons charges in 2019 before he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.