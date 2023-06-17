Kourtney Kardashian surprises Travis Barker with pregnancy news at concert

June 17 (UPI) — Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian held up a handwritten sign announcing she is pregnant at her husband Travis Barker‘s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles Friday night.

The drummer jumped off the stage and went to Kardashian, kissing her.

The couple posted video of the memorable moment on Instagram early Saturday morning and the clip has already gotten nearly 3.4 million “likes.”

They started dating in 2021 and married the following year. This will be their first child together.

Kardashian, 44, is already mother to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker, 47, and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.