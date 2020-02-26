Kraftwerk announce North American 50th anniversary tour with Utah stop

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Kraftwerk announced on Monday a new North American tour in celebration of the electronic music group’s 50th anniversary.

The band will be kicking things off on June 19 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Kraftwerk will be presenting special 3-D visuals and performance art onstage.

Kraftwerk, which consists of co-founder Ralf Hutter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert and Falk Grieffenhagen, are considered pioneers of electronic music.

Here is the full list of dates for Kraftwerk’s 2020 North American tour:

June 19 — Seattle, Wash., at Moore Theatre

June 20 — Vancouver, Canada, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 21 — Portland, Ore., at Keller Auditorium

June 23 — San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 24 — Los Angeles, Calif., at Shrine Auditorium

June 25 — San Diego, Calif., at Balboa Theatre

June 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Union

June 29 — Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 1 — Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 2 — Dallas, Texas, at Bomb Factory

July 5 — New Orleans, La., at Orpheum Theater

July 7 — Miami, Fla., at James L. Knight Center

July 8 — Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center

July 9 — Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

July 11 — Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

July 18 — New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

July 20 — Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre

July 21 — Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 22 — Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory

July 24 — Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

July 25 — Memphis, Tenn., at Crosstown Theater

July 26 — Saint Louis, Mo., at The Pageant

July 27 — Detroit, Mich., at Masonic Temple Theatre

July 28 — Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall

July 30 — Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

July 31 — Boston, Mass., at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Aug. 1 — Montreal, Canada, at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival