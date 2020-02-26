Kraftwerk announce North American 50th anniversary tour with Utah stop

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Kraftwerk announced on Monday a new North American tour in celebration of the electronic music group’s 50th anniversary.
The band will be kicking things off on June 19 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Kraftwerk will be presenting special 3-D visuals and performance art onstage.
Kraftwerk, which consists of co-founder Ralf Hutter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert and Falk Grieffenhagen, are considered pioneers of electronic music.
Here is the full list of dates for Kraftwerk’s 2020 North American tour:
June 19 — Seattle, Wash., at Moore Theatre
June 20 — Vancouver, Canada, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 21 — Portland, Ore., at Keller Auditorium
June 23 — San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 24 — Los Angeles, Calif., at Shrine Auditorium
June 25 — San Diego, Calif., at Balboa Theatre
June 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Union
June 29 — Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 1 — Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
July 2 — Dallas, Texas, at Bomb Factory
July 5 — New Orleans, La., at Orpheum Theater
July 7 — Miami, Fla., at James L. Knight Center
July 8 — Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center
July 9 — Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
July 11 — Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
July 18 — New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
July 20 — Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre
July 21 — Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
July 22 — Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory
July 24 — Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium
July 25 — Memphis, Tenn., at Crosstown Theater
July 26 — Saint Louis, Mo., at The Pageant
July 27 — Detroit, Mich., at Masonic Temple Theatre
July 28 — Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall
July 30 — Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
July 31 — Boston, Mass., at Boch Center Wang Theatre
Aug. 1 — Montreal, Canada, at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival