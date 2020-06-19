Kristen Wiig is a new mom to twins

June 18 (UPI) — Actress and comedian Kristen Wiig is a new mom.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Wiig and her fiancé, actor and producer Avi Rothman, welcomed twins earlier this year via surrogate.

E! News and People also confirmed the news.

Wiig had hinted at her new role as mom while hosting a Mother’s Day-themed episode of “Saturday Night Live” in May.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself,” Wiig said in her monologue.

Wiig and Rothman got engaged in August after three years of dating. Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

Wiig is an “SNL” alum who now voices Jenny Hart on the Fox animated series “Bless the Harts.” She will play Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah, in “Wonder Woman 1984.”