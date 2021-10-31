Kristin Chenoweth engaged to beau Josh Bryant

Oct. 30 (UPI) — Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth has announced on Instagram her engagement to musician Josh Bryant.

“Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! Thank you too @voguemagazine and @people for breaking the news!!” Chenoweth, 53, posted Friday, along with a gallery of photos showing her accepting Bryant’s proposal.

People.com said Bryant offered Chenoweth a Rahaminov Forevermark, three-stone Halo ring on the rooftop of New York City’s Rainbow Room on Wednesday night.

The couple met in 2016 and have been dating since 2018.

“She said YES!!! Happiest day of my life! She is perfect in every way and I will always love you baby! I will cherish you forever @kchenoweth,” Bryant said in his own social media post.

Chenoweth is known for her roles in “Schmigadoon,” “American Gods,” “Pushing Daisies,” “The West Wing” and Broadway’s “Wicked.”