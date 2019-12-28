Lana Del Rey, family robbed over holiday week

Dec. 27 (UPI) — Lana Del Rey announced on Twitter that her family was robbed over the holiday week and is asking for the stolen property back for a reward.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken. I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward,” the singer said on Thursday.

“The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was,” Del Rey continued.

Del Rey’s younger sister Chick Grant is a photographer who has worked with her sibling to promote each of her albums including 2019’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell.”

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” is nominated for Album of the Year at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Jan. 26.

Del Rey recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a police officer who appears on “Live PD.”