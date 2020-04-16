April 16 (UPI) — “The Last Man on Earth” alum Will Forte is engaged to be married.

People confirmed Wednesday that Forte, 49, is engaged to his girlfriend, Olivia Modling.

Sources said Forte and Modling met at a party two years ago and had a serious relationship as of 2019. Modling moved into Forte’s home last year.

The insider said Forte and Modling got engaged over the holidays in 2019.

Forte’s father, Reb Forte, had mentioned the engagement while appearing with Forte on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” last week.

The series posted a clip Sunday that shows Reb Forte discussing how he and Forte share a name.

“My full name is Orville Willis Forte III,” Reb Forte said.

“He’s Orville Willis Forte IV,” he added of his son. “He’s currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility.”

Forte’s former “Last Man on Earth” co-star Mary Steenburgen had shared a photo of Forte and Modling on Instagram in December.

“When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate,” Steenburgen captioned the post.

Forte created and starred as Phil Miller on “The Last Man on Earth.” The series ended in 2018 after a four-season run on Fox.

Forte voices Tim Willoughby in Netflix’s upcoming animated film adaptation of “The Willoughbys.” He also stars on the Quibi series “Flipped,” which pokes fun at HGTV shows.