Late Matthew Perry’s former ‘Friends’ co-stars say they’re grieving an ‘unfathomable loss’

Oct. 30 (UPI) — Matthew Perry‘s former Friends co-stars have broken their silence, saying they’ve been grieving an “unfathomable loss” since Perry died Saturday at the age of 54.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement to People.com Monday.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the actors added. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his home after playing pickleball Saturday.

An autopsy has been conducted, but the cause of his death has been deferred until the results of toxicology tests are finished and that could take weeks.

Friends is a beloved, New York-set sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004, and remains popular in reruns.