‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Tony Dow dead at 77

TOPANGA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Actor Tony Dow, best known for playing Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” has died at age 77.

Jerry Mathers, who played younger brother “Beaver” Cleaver on the 1957 to 1963 sitcom, shared his thoughts on Facebook:

“It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” he wrote. “He was not only my brother on TV, but in many ways in life as well. Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years.

“Tony was so grateful for all of the love and support from our fans across the world. My wife Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and to all of those who knew and loved him. The world may have lost a star today, but the heavens gained another.”

Dow’s credits show nearly 40 subsequent acting roles, and he also directed on series including “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Babylon 5.” In 2003, Dow appeared as a version of himself in the David Spade film “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.”