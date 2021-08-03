Lenny Kravitz calls Jason Momoa his ‘brother’ in birthday message

By
United Press International
-
Jason Momoa (R), pictured with Lisa Bonet, celebrated his 42nd birthday Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 2 (UPI) — Lenny Kravitz is celebrating his “brother” Jason Momoa’s 42nd birthday.

The 57-year-old singer and musician wished Momoa a happy birthday in an Instagram post Sunday.

Kravitz shared a photo of himself with Momoa that was taken by photographer Mark Seliger.

“Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family,” Kravitz captioned the post.

Momoa responded with love in the comments.

“love u madly,” he wrote, adding “thank you very much” in Hawaiian.

Kravitz was previously married to Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet, and has a 32-year-old daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with the actress.

Momoa and Bonet married in October 2017 and have two children together, daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12.

Kravitz discussed his friendship with Momoa and Bonet in the November issue of Men’s Health magazine.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoe’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz said. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”

“I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera,” he added. “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”

Kravitz released a music video for the new song “Raise Vibration” in June. Momoa is known for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and will star in an upcoming remake of “Dune.”

