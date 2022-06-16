‘Life in Pink’ trailer explores Machine Gun Kelly’s pain, passion in new documentary

June 16 (UPI) — Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new documentary “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink.”

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Thursday featuring singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 32.

“Life in Pink” explores Machine Gun Kelly’s rise to fame and the pain and passion that drive him.

The documentary gives “an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.”

Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, is known for the singles “Wild Boy” featuring Waka Flocka Flame, “Bad Things” with Camila Cabello, “I Think I’m Okay” with Yungblud and Travis Barker and “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring Blackbear.

The singer changed up his sound with the album “Tickets to My Downfall” (2020) and released his sixth album, “Mainstream Sellout,” in March. He also embarked on a high-profile romance with actress Megan Fox in 2020.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink” is directed by Sam Cahill and executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco, Ashleigh Veverka and John Janick.