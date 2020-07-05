Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ tops the U.S. album chart

July 4 (UPI) — Rapper Lil Baby’s “My Turn” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” followed by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s “Artist 2.0 “at No. 3, DaBaby’s “Blame It On Baby” at No. 4 and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” at No. 6, Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” at No. 7, Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” at No. 8, Lil Uzi Avert’s “Eternal Atake” at No. 9 and Polo G’s “The Goat” at No. 10.

