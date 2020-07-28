Lily Allen celebrates one year of sobriety: ‘So grateful’

July 28 (UPI) —

Allen shared the news alongside photos from her vacation in Capri, Italy.

“1 year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver, DJ Jodie Harsh and fashion designer Kyle De’Volle were among those to voice their support for Allen in the comments.

“You look just gorgeous honey! Glowing glowing from the inside out xxx very proud of you xxx see you soon xx,” Oliver wrote.

“So proud of you,” Harsh added.

“Congratulations,” De’Volle said.

Allen previously celebrated nine months of sobriety in April.

“The beginning of an ab is appearing. Very pleased. Still can’t make my bed though,” she said on Instagram.

Allen discussed her struggle with substance abuse in an interview with People in 2018. At the time, Allen was still occasionally drinking but was no longer taking drugs or partying.

“I definitely don’t rely on substances and alcohol in the way that I used to,” she said.

The singer credited her sobriety to “age,” rather than her kids.

“Waking up in a tour bus, really hungover with makeup running — it’s not a good look when you’re 30. It’s okay when you’re 19!” she said.

Allen is known for the singles “Smile,” “The Fear,” “Somewhere Only We Know” and “Lost My Mind.” She released her fourth studio album, “No Shame,” in June 2018.