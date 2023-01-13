Lisa Marie Presley dead at age 54

CALIFORNIA, Jun 12. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of actress Priscilla Presley and the late music icon Elvis Presley, is dead at age 54.

News reports issued Thursday morning by multiple media outlets reported that Presley had suffered cardiac arrest, and was transported to a hospital near her Calabasas, Calif., residence.

News was sparse during the day, but People magazine reported on Thursday evening that Presley had died.

Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement to People, the website says.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” the statement says. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley was a singer-songwriter who released three albums: To Whom It May Concern in 2003; Now What in 2005; and Storm and Grace in 2012.

At age 9, with the death of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley became the sole heir to his Graceland estate. At age 25, she inherited the estate, then worth an estimated $100 million, according to Wikipedia. In 2004, Presley reportedly sold most of her father’s estate.

Presley married musician Danny Keough in 1988, and they divorced in 1994, 20 days before her marriage to singer Michael Jackson. That marriage ended in 1996. Her next marriage was to actor Nicolas Cage, and lasted between 2002 and 2004. Presley’s final marriage was to musician Michael Lockwood, and lasted from 2006 to 2021.

Presley was also known for her charity work for organizations including the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which funds Presley Place for homeless families, and the Elvis Presley Endowed Scholarship fund at the College of Communication & Fine Arts at the University of Memphis.

Presley is survived by three of her four children, actress Riley Keough and twin girls Harper and Finley Lockwood. Son Benjamin Keough died in 2020. Presley is also survived by mother Priscilla and half-brother Navarone Garibaldi.