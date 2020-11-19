Lonzo Ball, Dr. Elvis Francois eliminated from ‘Masked Singer’

Nov. 19 (UPI) — NBA player Lonzo Ball, dressed as Whatchamacallit, and orthopedic surgeon/viral sensation Dr. Elvis Francois, disguised as Serpent, were eliminated from Season 4 of FOX’s The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program’s judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity to get the boot this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke later took himself out of the competition, and TV icon Brian Austin Green, retired pro football player/sports commentator Mark Sanchez, talk-show host Wendy Williams, comedian Bob Saget, and married singers Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black were subsequently cut from the show.