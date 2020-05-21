Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in college admissions scandal

May 21 (UPI) — Actress Lori Loughlin and husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with the college admissions cheating scandal, prosecutors said Thursday.

Loughlin, perhaps best known for her role in the TV comedy “Full House,” and Giannulli will plead guilty in U.S. District Court for conspiring to fraudulently secure admission for their daughters to the University of Southern California, the U.S. attorney in Boston said.

Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case. A number of parents were accused of paying scheme organizer William Singer to inflate entrance exam test scores and bribe college officials to secure admission for their children.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with paying Singer $500,000 to have their two daughters falsely designated as crew recruits.

Under the plea agreements, Loughlin, 55, will serve a two-month jail sentence, pay a $150,000 fine, perform two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, 56, agreed to to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

“We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”