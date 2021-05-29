‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dead at 90

May 29 (UPI) — “Love Boat,” “McHale’s Navy” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” alum Gavin MacLeod died early Saturday at the age of 90, his family announced.

MacLeod’s nephew, Mark See, confirmed the news to Variety and TMZ.

The New York native was surrounded by his loved ones when he died at his home in Palm Desert, Calif.

No cause of death was disclosed, but the actor had been in failing health in recent months.

“My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now,” tweeted Ed Asner, who played MacLeod’s boss on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The show also starred Betty White. She and Asner are now the last surviving cast members.

MacLeod’s acting career spanned seven decades and included appearances on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Perry Mason,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “The Untouchables,” “Peter Gunn,” “Cain’s Hundred,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “My Favorite Martian,” “The Big Valley,” “It Takes a Thief,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Scruples,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Oz,” “JAG,” “That ’70s Show” and “Touched By An Angel.”

He was also a popular guest on sitcoms, chat programs and game shows such as “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Dinah!,” “The Jim Stafford Show,” “Tattletales,” “Celebrity Sweepstakes,” “Celebrity Bowling,” “Hollywood Squares,” “The Mike Douglas Show,” “Donny and Marie,” “All-Star Family Feud,” “Late Show” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

The actor’s film credits included the classics “I Want to Live,” “Pork Chop Hill,” “The Party” and “Operation Petticoat.”

He also authored the memoirs, “Back on Course: the Remarkable Story of a Divorce That Ended in Remarriage” and “This Is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life.”

MacLeod is survived by his wife, Patti, and his four children from a previous marriage.