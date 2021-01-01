Lucy Hale: ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will kick off 2021 with ‘hope and positivity’

Dec. 31 (UPI) — Lucy Hale says “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will kick off 2021 with “hope and positivity.”

The 31-year-old actress shared details about the New Year’s Eve special during Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America.” Hale is known for playing Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars,” which ended in 2017.

Hale will co-host “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest and Billy Porter Thursday evening in Times Square in New York City. This year marks Hale’s second year co-hosting the New York celebration.

“This year is obviously so challenging and crazy, and I didn’t know up until recently if this was even happening. So as always, I’m grateful to be back,” the star said.

“It’s gonna look a little different this year, but we’re still gonna try to kick start the new year with a lot of hope and a lot of positivity. Just thrilled to be here,” she added.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” won’t be open to the public this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Select guests, including frontline workers and their families, were invited to attend.

“This year there won’t be crowds, so we’re gonna have to bring energy in different ways,” Hale said. “We’re going to have a lot more performances; president-elect Joe Biden — Ryan will be talking to him and to the future first lady, it’ll be their last interview of the year.”

“Just being in Times Square, in general, brings a certain kind of energy, and being in New York is really special. It’ll be different, the crowds will be small but mighty, but we’re doing this safely,” she added.

Hale also said she’s looking forward to seeing what Porter wears.

“He is such a blast. He’s one of a kind, that’s for sure,” she said of Porter. “All I know is I’m looking forward to the Billy Porter coat situation that will be happening. Like you said, he’ll be looking fabulous.”

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maluma, Machine Gun Kelly, En Vogue and other artists. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will give their last interview of the year.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” begins airing Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Other New Year’s Eve specials include “NBC’s New Year’s Eve,” featuring Gwen Stefani and Kylie Minogue, and “Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year’s Eve Live” with BTS and Halsey.