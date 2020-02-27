Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson join ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

Feb. 27 (UPI) —

Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross are also set to star.

Murphy made the announcement by uploading a video of a credits sequence set to the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck.

Culkin is a newcomer to “American Horror Story” while the others are series mainstays. Paulson and Peters were notably not involved with Season 9 after appearing in every previous season.

“American Horror Story,” which premiered in 2011, is created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season has been centered around a new horror theme and setting.

FX renewed the series through Season 13 in January.