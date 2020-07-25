Man chops through 50 watermelons on another man’s head in 1 minute

July 24 (UPI) — A serial record breaker armed himself with a machete and chopped through 50 watermelons placed on the head of a friend in 60 seconds.

Ashrita Furman, whose Guinness World Record-breaking career has included more than 600 titles, chopped through 50 watermelons placed on Homagni Baptista’s head in Karambunai, Sabath, Malaysia.

The number was enough for Furman to capture another world record title, Guinness said.

Furman previously made headlines when he used a machete to chop through 26 watermelons placed on his own stomach in 1 minute.