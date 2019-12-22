Marisa Tomei to co-star with Jason Momoa in ‘Sweet Girl’

Dec. 21 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei is to co-star with Jason Momoa in Netflix’s revenge thriller, “Sweet Girl.”

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl co-stars Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin and Reggie Lee.

“A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter,” a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Tomei, 55, is known for her roles in the “Avengers” franchise and films “In the Bedroom,” “The Wrestler,” “The Paper,” “Untamed Heart” and “My Cousin Vinny.” She recently headlined the Broadway revival of “The Rose Tattoo” and appeared in the TV special, “Live In Front of a Studio Audience.”

Mendoza previously worked with Momoa, 40, on the Netflix shows “Braven” and “Frontier.”