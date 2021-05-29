Matthew McConaughey giving ‘honest consideration’ to political career

May 29 (UPI) — Matthew McConaughey says he’s giving “honest consideration” to a career in politics.

The 51-year-old actor appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he addressed reports that he will run for governor of Texas.

McConaughey spoke to guest hosts and country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood , who asked if McConaughey will pursue political office.

“You know, I’ve been asked that question a lot lately, and my answer is the same. It’s something I’m trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration,” McConaughey said. “What an awesome privilege, awesome responsibility, awesome position of sacrifice and service — something to consider.”

McConaughey said he has “a new chapter coming up” in his life and is considering where his talents would be most useful.

“I think I’ve got some gifts as a leader, I’ve got some gifts as a learner, and a listener, and a teacher. What’s my category, though? Where am I most useful? To the most amount of people and to myself and my family?” the star said.

“So I’ve got — I’m asking myself these questions. And it may be I’m more useful as a free agent, in another position. Maybe I’m very useful in the position you’re talking about,” he said of running for governor. “I’m really working on that, and going, and doing some under the hood, 360 work inside of me and measuring what my next step should be.”

McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, and lives in Austin with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children, daughter Vida, 11, and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 8.

McConaughey said in an interview with Crime Stoppers’ “The Balanced Voice” podcast in March that he is “seriously considering” a run for governor of Texas in 2022.

McConaughey is known for such films as “Dazed and Confused,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “The Dallas Buyers Club.” He released the memoir “Greenlights” in October.