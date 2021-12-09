Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts in 2022

Dec. 9 (UPI) — Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings would continue to host “Jeopardy!” through the end of Season 38. The studio posted the announcement on the show’s official website.

The game show is currently in its 38th season. The 39th is scheduled to begin sometime in 2022.

After Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, the show featured a series of guest hosts. On Sept. 16, 2021, Bialik and Jennings were chosen to share hosting duties.

Previously, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards was named the new host in August of 2021. He stepped down after controversial remarks resurfaced.

Michael Davies stepped in as executive producer after Sony fired Richards. Davies will also continue to executive produce “Jeopardy!” through Season 38 according to the announcement.

Bialik had already been hired to host “Jeopardy!” spinoffs and primetime specials. She holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience in addition to her acting work.

Jennings was a “Jeopardy!” contestant who set the show’s longest winning streak. He returned to compete on the show before hosting.