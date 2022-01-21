Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dead at 74

Jan. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily)– Meat Loaf, iconic rock and roll performer of the 1970s and 80s is dead at age 74.
News of the performer’s death was posted early Friday morning on the entertainer’s Facebook page. The cause of death was not released.
“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the post said.
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.
“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.
From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!’
During the course of his six decade career, Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more that 100 million albums worldwide.
In addition to his work as a recording artist, Aday starred in 65 films, including The “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” (1975), “Wayne’s World” (1992), “Spice World” (1997) and “Fight Club” (1999).