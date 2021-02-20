‘Meerkat Manor’ returning with Bill Nighy as narrator

Feb. 20 (UPI) — “Love Actually” and “Emma” star Bill Nighy has signed on to narrate the docu-series “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty.”

BBC America said Thursday that the 13, half-hour episodes are slated to air this summer.

The show “continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower,” according to a press release.

“Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa.”

Flower starred in the original show, “Meerkat Manor,” which ran for four seasons from 2005 through 2008.

Nighy narrated that series for British television, while “Lord of the Rings” alum Sean Astin hosted the first three seasons for U.S. broadcasts.

The “West Wing” actress Stockard Channing took over for Season 4 for the American version.