Megaplex theaters giving away free popcorn Sunday, Monday

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Megaplex loyalty members seeing a movie on either Sunday, Jan. 19 or Monday, Jan. 20 will receive a digital reward for free Orville Redenbacher’s® popcorn in honor of National Popcorn Day Sunday.

“Movies and Megaplex popcorn go together,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres, said by way of a press release. “National Popcorn Day is a wonderful way for the Megaplex team to say thank you to our loyal guests.”

The Megaplex National Popcorn Day offer is available free to all guests via the MyMegaRewards loyalty program, the press release said. Guests who are already members can get their free regular sized popcorn on either Sunday or Monday by claiming their digital reward attached to their MyMegaRewards account at any Megaplex Snack Zone or concession stand. To join the MyMegaRewards program, click here.

Last year, Megaplex Theatres served more than 300 million ounces of freshly popped popcorn to more than 8 million guests across 16 locations in Utah and Nevada, the press release said.

Since opening its first location, Megaplex Theatres has popped enough popcorn seed to fill every square inch of Jordan Commons two-and-a-half times.