Meghan McCain still friends with Abby Huntsman after fight

Jan. 30 (UPI) —

The 35-year-old television personality discussed her rumored feud with Huntsman on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” following Huntsman’s exit from The View.

McCain, the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain, said she’s been friends with Huntsman, the daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman, Jr., for over 10 years.

“Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to ‘The View’ is because we were friends,” McCain said. “We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning.”

Huntsman left “The View” this month after two seasons, saying she was resigning to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah.

“She’s campaigning with her dad,” McCain confirmed. “I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”

McCain said she did get in “a very small fight” with Huntsman prior to her co-host’s exit.

“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” she said.

CNN reported earlier this month that Huntsman left “The View” amid tensions with McCain. McCain said on ‘WWHL’ that the fight leaking was “cruel,” but she isn’t sure who shared the story.

“This has been a really, really rough few weeks for me because I didn’t want her to go, selfishly, because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there has been lovely,” she said of Huntsman. “But it has been really emotionally taxing to have our friendship used this way in the media. It’s taken a real toll on me.”

In addition, McCain denied rumors that her “View” co-hosts refuse to speak to her off-camera.

“Good Lord, yes [they do],” she said. “You can’t work on a show where the hosts don’t speak.”

McCain previously clashed with her co-host Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” in December. She subsequently voiced her love for Goldberg, saying it’s normal for “things to get heated” on the show.