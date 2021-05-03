Met Gala selects Billie Eilish as co-chair, ‘American Independence’ dress code

May 3 (UPI) — The 2021 Met Gala will feature singer Billie Eilish and actor Timothée Chalamet as co-chairs.

Vogue confirmed Monday that Eilish, 19, and Chalamet, 25, will co-chair the event in September with tennis star Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, both 23.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri will serve as honorary chairs.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced in April that the Met Gala will return this year with a two-part exhibition on American fashion planned for September 2021 and May 2022.

Eilish, Chalamet, Osaka and Gorman will co-chair the Sept. 13 event, a smaller gala heralding the launch of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit on Sept. 18. The dress code for the event will be “American Independence.”

Chalamet shared a photo of the iconic Met steps Monday on Instagram.

The Costume Institute will host another, larger gala May 2, 2022, that precedes the launch of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 5. The exhibition will explore American fashion through a series of collaborations with film directors.

Both exhibitions will close Sept. 5, 2022.

Eilish is a six-time Grammy winner who will release her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever,” in July. Chalamet is known for the films “Call Me by Your Name” and “Little Women,” and will star in an upcoming remake of “Dune.”