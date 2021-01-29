Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

Jan. 28 (UPI) –Michael Strahan has tested positive for football player is quarantining at home after testing positive for the virus, his “Good Morning America” co-hosts confirmed during Thursday’s episode of the ABC morning show.

“We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He’s at home quarantining right now,” Robin Roberts said.

George Stephanopoulos relayed Strahan’s thanks to fans. He said Strahan is feeling well and looking forward to returning to “GMA” “shortly.”

In addition, Stephanopoulos said he and others at “GMA” had been cleared to work after contact tracing. Stephanopoulos and his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Strahan appeared remotely on Sunday’s “Fox NFL Sunday” and has been absent from “GMA” this week.

Strahan’s twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, and their mother, Jean, were in contact with Strahan after he was exposed and are getting tested for COVID-19.