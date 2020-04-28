Michelle Obama announces ‘Becoming’ doc premiering May 6

April 28 (UPI) — Michelle Obama and Netflix announced that the documentary “Becoming” would premiere May 6 on the streaming service. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions produced the film.

The former first lady wrote her memoir, “Becoming,” which was published in 2018. The documentary follows Obama on her 34 city tour with the book.

In an Instagram post Monday, Obama said her interactions with real people on the road helped further her idea of transitioning into the future.

“We processed the past and imagined a better future,” Obama wrote. “In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

Nadia Hallgren directed “Becoming.” Obama also credited the filmmaker with understanding the message of her book and tour.

“She understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it,” Obama wrote.

Obama went on to write about “Becoming” hitting Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic, when many people are confined to their homes. Those that still go out in public must follow social distancing guidelines which is difficult for her to reconcile. She likes to hug, and she cannot touch people in public anymore.

“This is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple-going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new-are now not simple at all,” Obama wrote. “Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here.”

Higher Ground Productions also produced the Netflix documentaries “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” American Factory and “Crip Camp.” Upcoming projects include a Frederick Douglas biopic, a World War II dramatic series Bloom, as well as family and nonfiction programming.