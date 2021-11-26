Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys

Nov. 26 (UPI) — “Dirty Jobs” star and occasional opera singer Mike Rowe has recorded a holiday song with country music artists John Rich and The Oak Ridge Boys.

“Couple weeks ago, under circumstances too weird to explain, John Rich and I decided to record a song for Christmas,” Rowe posted on social media Wednesday.

“America’s not having a great time right now, and we thought a song like this might help put a smile on our collective face. It’s called Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job, and I’ll warn you right now — the chorus is an earworm that’s gonna be tough to shake,” he said. “It’s a dirty little ditty that you can download for $1.29, and I hope you will, because 100 percent of the net proceeds are divided equally between mikeroweWORKS and Folds of Honor, two great charities that are making a difference in the lives of skilled tradespeople and families of veterans.”

A music video for the song is expected to be released next week.