Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, bows out of charity concert

April 2 (UPI) — Pop music star Miley Cyrus announced on Twitter she tested positive for COVID-19 and is canceling her performances and public appearances this week.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” Cyrus tweeted Friday.

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!” the 29-year-old singer added.

According to People.com, Janie’s Fund attempts “to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Steven first gave voice to this cause with his hit ‘Janie’s Got a Gun,’ and his establishment of the fund ensures that these vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come.”

Cyrus also released a live album, Attention: Miley Live, this week. It includes the new songs “Attention” and “You,” as well as new versions of her previous hits “We Can’t Stop,” “Where Is My Mind,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Nothing Compares” and covers of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and “Like a Prayer” by Madonna.