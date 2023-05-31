Ming-Na Wen gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

May 31 (UPI) — Ming-Na Wen was presented with the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom and Rosalind Chao — Wen’s co-stars in the 1993 film The Joy Luck Club — were on hand to help her celebrate the occasion, along with her mother, Lin Chan Wen and husband, Eric Michael Zee.

“Ming-Na Wen has had quite an iconic career! As Mulan, she inspired women everywhere to embrace their inner warrior,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“She has always been a supporter of and has always believed in lifting female artists especially women of color and we’re excited that we’re able to recognize her achievements on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Wen’s credits also include As the World Turns, ER, Marvel’s Agents of Shield, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai.