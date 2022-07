‘Minions’ tops the North American box office with $108.5M

July 3 (UPI) — Animated “Despicable Me” prequel, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $108.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Variety said that if predictions for the Monday bear out, the family adventure will set a new July 4 holiday weekend record, scoring an estimated total of $127.9 million.

The action picture, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” earned $115.9 million over the four-day holiday in 2011.

Coming in at No. 2 with $25.5 million this weekend is “Top Gun: Maverick,” followed by “Elvis” at No. 3 with $19 million, “Jurassic World Dominion” at No. 4 with $15.7 million and “The Black Phone” at No. 6 with $12.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Lightyear” at No. 6 with $6.6 million, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” at No. 7 with $851,000, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at No. 8 with $552,000, “Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness” at No. 9 with $390,000 and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” at No. 10 with $258,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies raked in more than $189.6 million in receipts, compared with last weekend’s Top 10 haul of about $133.3 million when “Elvis” led the field with $31.2 million.

Top Gun: Maverick was close behind at $29.6 million.