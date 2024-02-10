Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ tops U.S. album chart

Feb. 10 (UPI) — Country music star Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is 21 Savage’s American Dream, followed by Drake’s For All the Dogs at No. 3, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season at No. 4 and Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA’s SOS at No. 6, Swift’s Lover at No. 7, Zach Bryan’s self-titled album at No. 8, Swift’s Midnights at No. 9 and Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.