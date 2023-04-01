Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week

April 1 (UPI) — Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA’s SOS, followed by Taylor Swift‘s Midnights at No. 3, Miley Cyrus‘ Endless Summer Vacation at No. 4 and U2’s Songs of Surrender at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito at No. 6, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 8, Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 9 and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 10.