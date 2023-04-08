Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ tops U.S. album chart for 4th week

April 8 (UPI) — Country music star Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Jimin’s Face, followed by Lana Del Rey‘s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd at No. 3, Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old at No. 4 and SZA’s SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Fall Out Boy’s So Much (For) Stardust at No. 6, Taylor Swift‘s Midnights at No. 7, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 8, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito at No. 10.